Airmen in aircraft maintenance

A U.S. Air Force crew chief marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 21, 2024. Crew chiefs utilize hand signals and marshalling techniques to guide aircraft safely on the ground during taxiing and parking operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

