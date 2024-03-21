Airmen in aircraft maintenance

A U.S. Air Force crew chief salutes a KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 21, 2024. Saluting an aircraft is a traditional gesture of respect and acknowledgment carried out by crew chiefs, symbolizing the dedication and honor they hold for their aircraft and its mission. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

by SrA Sarah Williams, [Image 8 of 8]