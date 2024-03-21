Team Moody recognizes new chiefs

The Moody Air Force Base honor guard presents the colors during a Chief Recognition Ceremony in Valdosta, Georgia, March 16, 2023. The color guard performs at a multitude of ceremonies and events. It’s a prestigious duty that dates to the beginning of the United States of America. U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Sir Wyrick)

