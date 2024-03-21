Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The Moody Air Force Base honor guard presents the colors during a Chief Recognition Ceremony in Valdosta, Georgia, March 16, 2023. The color guard performs at a multitude of ceremonies and events. It’s a prestigious duty that dates to the beginning of the United States of America. U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Sir Wyrick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 16:14
    Photo ID: 8302057
    VIRIN: 240316-F-IQ323-1086
    Resolution: 6181x4125
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Moody recognizes new chiefs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs
    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs
    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs
    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs
    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    CRC
    23rd Wing
    Chief Recognition Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT