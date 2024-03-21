Team Moody recognizes new chiefs

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base recognized the base’s new chief master sergeants during the Chief Recognition Ceremony at the McKey in Valdosta, Georgia, March 16, 2023.



The CRC is a tradition dating back 50 years with a long and rich history of honoring Airmen who have reached the pinnacle of the enlisted rank -- chief master sergeant. Becoming a chief takes leadership, professionalism, strategic thinking, and a little over 20 years of dedicated Service.



“The right aptitude, attitude, and opportunity leads to great possibilities," said U.S. Air Force Gerald Murray, 14th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. “I wish all of you could see the impressive biographies of these five newly selected chiefs. The experiences and the education level of them is stunning. Every one of the chiefs has at least a bachelor's degree; one even holds two master's degrees on top of that. The chiefs are remarkable, and it's their experiences that have led them here today.”



Chief master sergeants are responsible for the training, effectiveness, and wellbeing of their Airmen, from the rank of airman basic to senior master sergeant. Approximately only 1% of the entire enlisted force consists of chief master sergeants. For some, the accomplishment is only made possible through the relationships made along the way.





“While chief master sergeant was always a long-term goal, my progression never came at the expense of my people or my responsibilities,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Beard, 23rd Maintenance Group weapons manager. “I haven’t really thought about the path to becoming a chief being ‘hard.’ I love my job! Looking back on my journey to chief, I am grateful. It has been a road filled with purpose, opportunity, a lot of lessons learned, an incredible family, and amazing supervisors, mentors, and leaders, each of which has prepared me to be here today.”



At the end of the ceremony Murray gave closing remarks to the chiefs and ceremony attendees.



“Ladies and gentlemen, the goal of our job is to leave the Air Force better than we found it,” Murray said. “When I look at you all, it affirms in me that I, and the chiefs before you, left it in better shape. You're so much better than we were, and you are the reason people continue to ensure that the United States of America is the greatest Air Force in the world. Congratulations to all of you and your families!”



Congratulations to the newest chief master sergeants at Moody!

William M. Beard, 23rd Maintenance Group wing weapons manager

Kevin W. Perusich, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron senior enlisted leader

Eric P. Viola, 23rd Wing Staff Agencies senior enlisted leader

Michael X. Vallejo, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal superintendent

Samaki K. Tonge, 820th Combat Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 16:15 Story ID: 466793 Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody recognizes new chiefs, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.