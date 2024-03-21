Airmen from Moody Air Force Base stand in representation of their rank during a Chief Recognition Ceremony in Valdosta, Georgia, March 16, 2023. The advancement in rank to chief master sergeant is an endeavor of commitment and can take at minimum of 18 years to accomplish. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 16:14 Photo ID: 8302056 VIRIN: 240316-F-IQ323-1015 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.79 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody recognizes new chiefs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.