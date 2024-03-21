Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs [Image 1 of 5]

    Team Moody recognizes new chiefs

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, gives closing remarks during at Chief Recognition Ceremony in Valdosta, Georgia, March 16, 2023. The Chief Recognition Ceremony is a chance for base leadership to honor and celebrate newly selected chief master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    ACC
    CRC
    23rd Wing
    Chief Recognition Ceremony

