U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, gives closing remarks during at Chief Recognition Ceremony in Valdosta, Georgia, March 16, 2023. The Chief Recognition Ceremony is a chance for base leadership to honor and celebrate newly selected chief master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 16:14
|Photo ID:
|8302055
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-IQ323-1011
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Moody recognizes new chiefs [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Moody recognizes new chiefs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT