U.S. Air Force Capt. Samantha Vernon, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot is briefed by

Airman 1st Class Katielynn Payne, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics, for a post-flight brief at RAF, Lakenheath, England, March 20, 2024. Pilots meet with maintenance post flight to relay information that occurred during the flight improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 07:31 Photo ID: 8300584 VIRIN: 240320-F-GC720-1010 Resolution: 4872x3242 Size: 7.37 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reapers are Always Ready [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.