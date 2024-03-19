Reapers are Always Ready

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samantha Vernon, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot, along with Tech. Sgt. Victoria Ortaleza, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician (left) and Tech. Sgt Brandy Lopez, 493rd Crew Chief, conduct preflight checks at RAF Lakenheath, England, March 20, 2024. The Liberty Wing's aircrews are better engaged, postured, and ready to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment by participating in routine training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

