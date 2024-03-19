U.S. Air Force Capt. Samantha Vernon, 493rd Fighter Squadron, F-35A Lighting II pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron along with Tech. Sgt. Victoria Ortaleza, 493rd Avionics (left) and Tech. Sgt Brandy Lopez, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron Crew Chief prepares for launch at RAF Lakenheath, England, March 20, 2024. The Liberty Wing continues to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt by improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 07:31 Photo ID: 8300579 VIRIN: 240320-F-GC720-1005 Resolution: 3812x2723 Size: 5.27 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reapers are Always Ready [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.