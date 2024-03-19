Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reapers are Always Ready

    Reapers are Always Ready

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samantha Vernon, 493rd Fighter Squadron, F-35A Lighting II pilot assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron along with Tech. Sgt. Victoria Ortaleza, 493rd Avionics (left) and Tech. Sgt Brandy Lopez, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron Crew Chief prepares for launch at RAF Lakenheath, England, March 20, 2024. The Liberty Wing continues to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt by improving readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
