    Reapers are Always Ready [Image 9 of 10]

    Reapers are Always Ready

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandy Lopez, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron Crew Chief, marshals out an F-35A Lightning II at RAF, Lakenheath, England, March 20, 2024. Crew Chiefs from the 48th Fighter Wing are responsible for ensuring aircraft are maintained at all times to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 07:31
    Photo ID: 8300583
    VIRIN: 240320-F-GC720-1009
    Resolution: 5395x3432
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB
    This work, Reapers are Always Ready [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission

    Reapers
    RAF
    Lakenheath
    Readiness
    Mission
    493rd

