Reapers are Always Ready

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandy Lopez, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron Crew Chief, speaks with pilots before marshaling the aircraft at RAF, Lakenheath, England, March 20, 2024. Crew Chiefs from the 48th Fighter Wing are responsible for ensuring aircraft are maintained at all times to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024