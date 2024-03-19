Boxer Ammunition Onload

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jose Velazquez, a native of Yuma, Arizona, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), adjusts his cranial before operating a forklift in the ship’s hanger bay during a scheduled ammunition onload in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US