Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jose Velazquez, a native of Yuma, Arizona, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), adjusts his cranial before operating a forklift in the ship’s hanger bay during a scheduled ammunition onload in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8300446
|VIRIN:
|240320-N-MH008-1024
|Resolution:
|6240x3512
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
