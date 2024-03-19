Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Chadwick, a native of Modesto, California, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), secures a forklift to the deck in the ship’s hanger bay during a scheduled ammunition onload in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 01:06
|Photo ID:
|8300444
|VIRIN:
|240320-N-MH008-1033
|Resolution:
|3512x6240
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
