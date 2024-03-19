Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7]

    Boxer Ammunition Onload

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Angelito Visperas, a native of Oxnard, California, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), reviews an aircraft elevator operation manual in the ship’s hanger bay during a scheduled ammunition onload in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 01:03
    Photo ID: 8300449
    VIRIN: 240320-N-MH008-1045
    Resolution: 3512x6240
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: OXNARD, CA, US
    This work, Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hanger bay
    LHD4
    Projectiles
    USSBoxer
    BoxerStrong

