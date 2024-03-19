USS Boxer Ammunition

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Chadwick, right, a native of Modesto, California, directs Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jose Velasquez, a native of Yuma, Arizona, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), while transporting ammunition in the hangar bay during a scheduled ammunition onload in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

