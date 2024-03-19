Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Chadwick, right, a native of Modesto, California, directs Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jose Velasquez, a native of Yuma, Arizona, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), while transporting ammunition in the hangar bay during a scheduled ammunition onload in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 00:57
|Photo ID:
|8300445
|VIRIN:
|240320-N-UY363-1060
|Resolution:
|4157x2771
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MODESTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Boxer Ammunition [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT