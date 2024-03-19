Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 5 of 7]

    Boxer Ammunition Onload

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Adrien Evans, a native of Milwaukee, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), communicates via a sound powered telephone in the ship’s hangar bay during a scheduled ammunition onload in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 01:01
    Photo ID: 8300447
    VIRIN: 240320-N-UY363-1014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    Operations
    USS Boxer
    LHD4

