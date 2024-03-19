Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Adrien Evans, a native of Milwaukee, and assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), communicates via a sound powered telephone in the ship’s hangar bay during a scheduled ammunition onload in the Pacific Ocean, March 20, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducing routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|03.20.2024
|03.21.2024 01:01
|8300447
|240320-N-UY363-1014
|5568x3712
|1.59 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|1
|0
This work, Boxer Ammunition Onload [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
