Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

A National Park Service worker helps Veterans find names on The Wall with more than 58,000 names engraved. “I know the names of all 17 guys who lost their lives making the ultimate sacrifice and … the issue for me is when I go to the wall, I have a struggle … all of those guys come back rushing into my conscious,” said retired Col George Forrest, a Vietnam veteran who fought in the Battle of Ia Drang, which was popularized in the movie “We Were Soldiers.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster)

