    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 7 of 7]

    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster  

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    A National Park Service worker helps Veterans find names on The Wall with more than 58,000 names engraved. “I know the names of all 17 guys who lost their lives making the ultimate sacrifice and … the issue for me is when I go to the wall, I have a struggle … all of those guys come back rushing into my conscious,” said retired Col George Forrest, a Vietnam veteran who fought in the Battle of Ia Drang, which was popularized in the movie “We Were Soldiers.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

