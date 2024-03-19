Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

A Veteran visits the Three Serviceman Statue, a statue of three Vietnam War soldiers gazing toward the Memorial Wall of the Vietnam Veterans in Washington, D.C. The statue honors those who fought and returned from the war by showing them standing, keeping watch over the wall. The three figures represent a Hispanic man, an African American man, and a Caucasian man – ethic groups that were heavily represented in the war’s combat forces. The memorial is the most visited memorial on the Washington, D.C. Mall with more than 5 million visitors every year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster)

