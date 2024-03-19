Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 6 of 7]

    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster  

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    A Veteran visits the Three Serviceman Statue, a statue of three Vietnam War soldiers gazing toward the Memorial Wall of the Vietnam Veterans in Washington, D.C. The statue honors those who fought and returned from the war by showing them standing, keeping watch over the wall. The three figures represent a Hispanic man, an African American man, and a Caucasian man – ethic groups that were heavily represented in the war’s combat forces. The memorial is the most visited memorial on the Washington, D.C. Mall with more than 5 million visitors every year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 20:50
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam Wall
    Vietnam veterams
    Three Servicemen Statue

