Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 5 of 7]

    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster  

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    A visitor of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. places flags on The Wall. The memorial is the most visited memorial on the Washington, D.C. Mall with more than 5 million visitors every year. “The thing that makes the memorial different than all other memorials is that people can interact with it, said Jan Scruggs, who, in 1979, dedicated his efforts to create the memorial. “They touch it, participate with it, cry with it. There’s kind of a communion between the living and the dead, and it has done so much for military veterans and for the people who come to see it.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 20:50
    Photo ID: 8300145
    VIRIN: 240320-A-XP872-7080
    Resolution: 5685x3782
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam Wall
    Vietnam veterams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT