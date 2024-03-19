Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

A visitor of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. makes a rubbing of a name on The Wall. The memorial is the most visited memorial on the Washington, D.C. Mall with more than 5 million visitors every year. “The thing that makes the memorial different than all other memorials is that people can interact with it, said Jan Scruggs, who, in 1979, dedicated his efforts to create the memorial. “They touch it, participate with it, cry with it. There’s kind of a communion between the living and the dead, and it has done so much for military veterans and for the people who come to see it.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster)

