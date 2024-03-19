Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. walk the length of the wall and observe the more than 58,000 names engraved on the wall. The memorial is the most visited memorial on the Washington, D.C. Mall with more than 5 million visitors every year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster)

