    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 4 of 7]

    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster  

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. walk the length of the wall and observe the more than 58,000 names engraved on the wall. The memorial is the most visited memorial on the Washington, D.C. Mall with more than 5 million visitors every year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 20:50
    Photo ID: 8300139
    VIRIN: 240320-A-XP872-1302
    Resolution: 5707x3797
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visitors of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

