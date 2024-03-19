Command Sgt. Major of the U.S. Army National Guard Tim Raines, left, renders a solemn salute with Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, senior enlisted leader of the Guam National Guard, at the Guard's Fallen Heroes Memorial, Guam, March 15, 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 02:02 Photo ID: 8298476 VIRIN: 240315-Z-RJ317-1358 Resolution: 1764x2646 Size: 1.22 MB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard visits Guam [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.