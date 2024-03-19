Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard visits Guam [Image 7 of 10]

    Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard visits Guam

    GUAM

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Command Sgt. Major of the U.S. Army National Guard Tim Raines, leads a professional development activity while visiting with senior noncommissioned officers of the Guam National Guard, Guam, March 15, 2024. The activity showed the impact of a missing team member, highlighting the importance of retaining members of the Army National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard visits Guam [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    noncommissioned officers
    Command Sergeant Major
    National Guard
    ARNG

