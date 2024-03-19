Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard visits Guam

Command Sgt. Major of the U.S. Army National Guard Tim Raines, leads a professional development activity while visiting with senior noncommissioned officers of the Guam National Guard, Guam, March 15, 2024. The activity showed the impact of a missing team member, highlighting the importance of retaining members of the Army National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

