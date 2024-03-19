Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard visits Guam

Command Sgt. Major of the U.S. Army National Guard Tim Raines is awarded a traditional Chamorro "sinahi" by Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, senior enlisted leader of the Guam National Guard, Guam, March 15, 2024. Handmade from raw materials found on Guam, the sinahi is a symbol of leadership and strength, normally worn by those with the highest levels of status and accomplishment. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

