Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard visits Guam

Command Sgt. Major of the U.S. Army National Guard Tim Raines visits with members of Task Force Talon, Guam, March 15, 2024. Comprised of Soldiers from the Guam National Guard and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Task Force Talon operates and secures Guam's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense capability. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

