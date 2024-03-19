Command Sgt. Major of the U.S. Army National Guard Tim Raines, left, visits the Guam National Guard Fallen Heroes Memorial with Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, senior enlisted leader of the Guam National Guard, March 15, 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 02:02
|Photo ID:
|8298474
|VIRIN:
|240315-Z-RJ317-1362
|Resolution:
|1824x2736
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army National Guard visits Guam [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT