U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins Senior Airman Kristine Loomis, 100th Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman, during the 100th ARW command team’s “Day in the Life” integration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2024. Loomis was recognized for her outstanding effort and contribution to the daily mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 06:50 Photo ID: 8296103 VIRIN: 240315-F-XA271-1325 Resolution: 5806x3871 Size: 16.67 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th OSS WX [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.