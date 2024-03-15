Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th OSS WX

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, Col. Ryan Garlow, center, 100th ARW commander, and Senior Airman Kristine Loomis, 100th Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman, look at weather data charts at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2024. Loomis showed the 100th ARW command team how weather data is charted and distributed to the organizations that require it during their “Day in the Life” integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

