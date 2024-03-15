Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th OSS WX [Image 1 of 7]

    Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th OSS WX

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, uses a wind speed recording device at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2024. The 100th ARW command team fully integrated alongside 100th Operations Support Squadron weather Airmen for a “Day in the Life.” Day in the Life is an initiative for the command team to connect with Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    TAGS

    Weather
    USAFE
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    100th OSS
    Bloody Hundredth

