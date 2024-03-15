Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th OSS WX

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, assembles a technical meteorological observation system at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2024. The 100th ARW command team fully integrated alongside 100th Operations Support Squadron weather Airmen for a “Day in the Life.” Day in the Life is an initiative for the command team to connect with Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
