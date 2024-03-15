U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, Col. Ryan Garlow, center, 100th ARW commander, and Airman 1st Class Pheonyx Dodson, 100th Operations Support Squadron weather apprentice, assemble a technical meteorological observation system at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2024. Dodson showcased different weather recording equipment to the 100th ARW command team during their “Day in the Life” integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 06:50
|Photo ID:
|8296098
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-XA271-1025
|Resolution:
|7080x4720
|Size:
|12.4 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th OSS WX [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
