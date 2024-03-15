Day in the Life: 100th ARW command team integrates with 100th OSS WX

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, Col. Ryan Garlow, center, 100th ARW commander, and Airman 1st Class Pheonyx Dodson, 100th Operations Support Squadron weather apprentice, assemble a technical meteorological observation system at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 15, 2024. Dodson showcased different weather recording equipment to the 100th ARW command team during their “Day in the Life” integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

