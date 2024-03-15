U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Maintenance Group pose for a group photo at the Knucklebuster award banquet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 15, 2024. The Knucklebuster awards banquet is an annual Air Force-wide event that recognizes the maintenance career field's maintainers and leaders for demonstrating high job performance, knowledge, and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 06:20 Photo ID: 8296095 VIRIN: 240315-F-NR913-1781 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 975.4 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.