U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Maintenance Group pose for a group photo at the Knucklebuster award banquet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 15, 2024. The Knucklebuster awards banquet is an annual Air Force-wide event that recognizes the maintenance career field's maintainers and leaders for demonstrating high job performance, knowledge, and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 06:20
|Photo ID:
|8296095
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-NR913-1781
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|975.4 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
