U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Mattocks, 100th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, delivers an invocation at the Knucklebuster award banquet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 15, 2024. Open to families, the Knucklebuster awards banquet also functions as a social event where various forms of official military uniforms, both past and present, are allowed to be worn. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 06:20 Photo ID: 8296093 VIRIN: 240315-F-NR913-1165 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 876.45 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.