    100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 2 of 5]

    100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Mattocks, 100th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, delivers an invocation at the Knucklebuster award banquet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 15, 2024. Open to families, the Knucklebuster awards banquet also functions as a social event where various forms of official military uniforms, both past and present, are allowed to be worn. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 06:20
    Photo ID: 8296093
    VIRIN: 240315-F-NR913-1165
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 876.45 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

