Members of the Team Mildenhall Honor Guard present the colors during the Knucklebuster awards banquet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 15, 2024. The Knucklebuster award banquet is an annual Air Force-wide event that recognizes the maintenance career field's maintainers and leaders for demonstrating high job performance, knowledge, and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 06:20
|Photo ID:
|8296092
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-NR913-1089
|Resolution:
|5821x3873
|Size:
|690.36 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
