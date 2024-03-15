Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 5 of 5]

    100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Award winners pose for a group photo at the The Knucklebuster award banquet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 15, 2024. During the ceremony, 74 Airmen and civilians assigned to the 100th Maintenance Group were recognized for demonstrating high job performance, knowledge, and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    This work, 100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

