100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet

Award winners pose for a group photo at the The Knucklebuster award banquet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 15, 2024. During the ceremony, 74 Airmen and civilians assigned to the 100th Maintenance Group were recognized for demonstrating high job performance, knowledge, and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

