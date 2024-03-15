U.S. Airmen and family members of the 100th Maintenance Group participate in a social hour during The Knucklebuster award banquet at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Mar. 15, 2024. During the banquet, Col. Aaron Rivers, 100th MXG commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Weill, 100th MXG senior enlisted leader, presented awards to Airmen and civilians assigned to the 100th MXG. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 06:20
|Photo ID:
|8296094
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-NR913-1623
|Resolution:
|6019x3386
|Size:
|798.84 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
