Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

Members of NASA and Women Inspiring the Next Generations Success pose for a group photo following a Women’s History Month panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024. Women Inspiring the Next Generations Success and NASA scientists hosted this Women’s Day panel to inspire Osan’s students to pursue careers in STEM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

Date Taken: 03.08.2024
Photo by SrA Trevor Gordnier