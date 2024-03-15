U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mariela Sanchez, 51st Maintenance Squadron metals technician, answers questions during a Women’s History Month panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024. The panel allowed students to ask questions to both NASA scientists and U.S. Air Force members about their experiences as women within a STEM career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 03:34 Photo ID: 8296060 VIRIN: 240308-F-YU621-1082 Resolution: 5285x3516 Size: 8.07 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.