    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM [Image 4 of 6]

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mariela Sanchez, 51st Maintenance Squadron metals technician, answers questions during a Women’s History Month panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024. The panel allowed students to ask questions to both NASA scientists and U.S. Air Force members about their experiences as women within a STEM career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 03:34
    Osan Air Base
    WINGS
    NASA
    STEM
    Women’s History Month

