Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

K. Emma Knowland, NASA associate research scientist, helps an Osan Elementary School student read a NASA trivia question during a Women’s History Month panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024. The trivia questions assessed students' proficiency in both STEM subjects and Women's History Month, offering them the opportunity to win NASA prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

