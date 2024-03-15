Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM [Image 3 of 6]

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    K. Emma Knowland, NASA associate research scientist, helps an Osan Elementary School student read a NASA trivia question during a Women’s History Month panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024. The trivia questions assessed students' proficiency in both STEM subjects and Women's History Month, offering them the opportunity to win NASA prizes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 03:34
    Photo ID: 8296059
    VIRIN: 240308-F-YU621-1058
    Resolution: 4617x3072
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    WINGS
    NASA
    STEM
    Women’s History Month
    WENG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT