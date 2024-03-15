Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM [Image 2 of 6]

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Brenna Biggs, NASA Airborne Science Program science communications lead, talks about the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality mission during a Women’s History Month panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024. The purpose of the event was to promote STEM careers to Osan Middle High and Osan Elementary students and showcase the NASA ASIA-AQ mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 03:34
    Photo ID: 8296058
    VIRIN: 240308-F-YU621-1014
    Resolution: 5760x3832
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM
    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    WINGS
    NASA
    STEM
    Women’s History Month
    WENG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT