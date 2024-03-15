Brenna Biggs, NASA Airborne Science Program science communications lead, talks about the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality mission during a Women’s History Month panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024. The purpose of the event was to promote STEM careers to Osan Middle High and Osan Elementary students and showcase the NASA ASIA-AQ mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 03:34 Photo ID: 8296058 VIRIN: 240308-F-YU621-1014 Resolution: 5760x3832 Size: 7.84 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.