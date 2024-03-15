Inspiring Futures: A Celebration of Women in STEM

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | Members of NASA and Women Inspiring the Next Generations Success pose for a group...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | Members of NASA and Women Inspiring the Next Generations Success pose for a group photo following a Women’s History Month panel at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024. Women Inspiring the Next Generations Success and NASA scientists hosted this Women’s Day panel to inspire Osan’s students to pursue careers in STEM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Women Inspiring the Next Generation’s Success held an International Women’s Day panel in Osan Middle High School at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 8, 2024.



The panel aimed to inspire female students to pursue careers in STEM fields while also providing a platform for panelists to share their experiences as women in STEM. The panel featured U.S. Air Force WINGS members as well as NASA scientists currently working on the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality mission in the ROK.



“When I first did my first large-scale NASA airborne campaign in 2017, there were more men named Eric than women on that mission,” said panelist Brenna Biggs, NASA Airborne Science Program science communications lead. “To be surrounded now in 2024 by such amazing women is just a pleasure, and to see such a change in just a few years is phenomenal.”



In addition to answering questions, Biggs and fellow NASA team members engaged students by asking trivia questions on STEM and Women's History Month, offering them the opportunity to win prizes. WINGS members also shared insights into their experiences within the Air Force.



“I've been fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of amazing female leaders in the medical career field that helped guide me.” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Mychelle Phan, 51st Medical Group physical therapist. “They’ve helped guide me not only just as a clinician, but as a leader, helping me guide Airmen and help them to accomplish their goals.”



WINGS aims to host future events, emphasizing that success, especially for women in STEM fields, can be achieved anywhere and to inspire Osan Middle High and Osan Elementary students to pursue careers of their choice.