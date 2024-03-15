The staff of Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services, second row, and firefighters with MCIPAC F&ES and the Naha City Fire Department pose for a group photo after graduating Rescue Squad Training hosted by the Naha City Fire Department in Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2024. Sogen Taira, center first row, a firefighter with Engine 1-1, Foster Company, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services, represented MCIPAC as the first firefighter to complete a training hosted by the Naha City Fire Department. Taira is the second youngest firefighter in the entire department in the Okinawa branch and is one of the most recent additions to the MCIPAC F&ES team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

