Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services and the Naha City Fire Department, interact with a local news outlet after graduating Rescue Squad Training hosted by the Naha City Fire Department in Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2024. Sogen Taira, a firefighter with Engine 1-1, Foster Company, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services, represented MCIPAC as the first firefighter to complete a training hosted by the Naha City Fire Department. Taira is the second youngest firefighter in the entire department in the Okinawa branch and is one of the most recent additions to the MCIPAC F&ES team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 19:21 Photo ID: 8295608 VIRIN: 240308-M-DJ385-2017 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 26.91 MB Location: NAHA CITY, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&ES [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.