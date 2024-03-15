Sogen Taira, a firefighter with Engine 1-1, Foster Company, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services, issues orders to a member of his squad during the final demonstration of Rescue Squad Training hosted by the Naha City Fire Department in Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2024. Taira represented MCIPAC as the first firefighter to complete a training hosted by the Naha City Fire Department. Recruited in Aug. 2023, Taira is the second youngest firefighter in the entire department in the Okinawa branch and is one of the most recent additions to the MCIPAC F&ES team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

