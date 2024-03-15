Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&ES [Image 9 of 9]

    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Sogen Taira, a firefighter with Engine 1-1, Foster Company, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, poses for a photo on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2024. Taira represented MCIPAC as the first firefighter to complete a training hosted by the Naha City Fire Department. Recruited in Aug. 2023, Taira is the second youngest firefighter in the entire department in the Okinawa branch and is one of the most recent additions to the MCIPAC F&ES team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8295611
    VIRIN: 240312-M-DJ385-2002
    Resolution: 7926x5287
    Size: 19.48 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&ES [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES
    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES
    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES
    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES
    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES
    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES
    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES
    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES
    Sogen Taira: MCIPAC’s newest firefighter sets the bar high at MCIPAC F&amp;ES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    firefighter
    MCIPAC
    F&ES
    Sogen Taira

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT