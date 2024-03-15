VRM 30 Conducts Maintenance on the CMV-22 Osprey

SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2024) – Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Emma Bjelland (left), from Sherwood, Ore., and Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Jesus Medinasanchez, from Nogales, Ariz., conduct maintenance on the tab alignment of a CMV-22 Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 14, 2024. Ground operations are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions based approach for return to safe flight operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

