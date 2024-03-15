SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2024) - A CMV-22 Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 conducts an operational brake check of the aircraft on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 14, 2024. Ground operations are part of the Navy's deliberate, multi-phased, conditions based approach for return to safe flight operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 19:28 Photo ID: 8295576 VIRIN: 240314-N-VD554-1175 Resolution: 4729x2660 Size: 1.64 MB Location: NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VRM 30 conducts Operational Brake Checks on CMV-22 Osprey [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.