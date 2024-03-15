Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VRM 30 Read Through Maintenance Information On a CMV-22 Osprey [Image 6 of 6]

    VRM 30 Read Through Maintenance Information On a CMV-22 Osprey

    NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2024) – Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Hannah Lopez (left), from Harrington, Texas, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Michael Bejarano, from Hesperia, Calif., read through maintenance information on a CMV-22 Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 14, 2024. Ground operations are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions based approach for return to safe flight operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

