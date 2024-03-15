VRM 30 Conducts Maintenance On a CMV-22 Osprey

SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2024) - Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Berkley Bae, from Nashville, Tenn., applies chocks on a CMV-22 Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 as it returns from an operational brake check of the aircraft on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 14, 2024. Ground operations are part of the Navy’s deliberate, multi-phased, conditions based approach for return to safe flight operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 Photo ID: 8295577 VIRIN: 240314-N-VD554-1211 Location: NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, US